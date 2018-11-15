Police: Boy finds gun under father's pillow, shoots himself

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police in Georgia say a 2-year-old boy who found a handgun under his father’s pillow has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the boy died Thursday after walking into a bedroom where his father was sleeping.

A Clayton County police statement says the boy didn’t wake the father, found the loaded handgun under his pillow and fired one shot. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the toddler’s mother was asleep in the front room at the time.

The news release says both parents are co-operating with law enforcement. Police say it’s unknown whether charges will be filed.

The Associated Press