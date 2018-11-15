Official: Man suspected in numerous deaths now claims 90

DALLAS — A Texas prosecutor says a man convicted in three California murders but long suspected in dozens of deaths now claims he was involved in about 90 killings nationwide.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said Thursday that 78-year-old Samuel Little was charged this week in the 1994 death of a Texas woman. Bland says investigations are ongoing, but that Little has now provided details in more than 90 deaths nationwide dating to about 1970.

During Little’s 2014 trial in Los Angeles, prosecutors said Little was likely responsible for at least 40 killings since 1980. Authorities at the time were looking for possible links to deaths in Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi and Ohio.

In Texas, Bland says Little recently provided details that showed he was in Odesa when Denise Christie Brothers was last seen in 1994. Her body was found about a month later in a vacant lot.

David Warren, The Associated Press