Loading articles...

Lyons is second in 2 nights to tie NCAA record with 15 3s

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jordan Lyons became the second player in two nights to tie an NCAA record with 15 3-pointers and scored a career-high 54 points to help Furman beat Division II North Greenville 107-67 on Thursday night.

Lyons’ 3-pointer with 3:09 left matched the nearly 22-year-old record set by Keith Veney of Marshall on Dec. 14, 1996. Josh Williams also hit 15 3-pointers in Robert Morris’ 104-57 win over Mount Aloysius on Wednesday night.

Lyons tied the record on his 29th attempt and missed his final five 3-point shots to set the record for 3-point attempts (34), passing Bruce Seals of Manhattan (27; Jan. 31, 2000).

Lyons’ 54 points was eighth most in program history and the most since Darrell Floyd scored 62 against The Citadel on Jan. 14, 1956.

Furman (4-0) led 55-38 at halftime and extended to its largest lead at 97-55 with 4:44 left.

Roderick Howell had 17 points for North Greenville.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.