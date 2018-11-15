LCBO expanding hours from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. to align with cannabis stores

The LCBO will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. to align with the hours of Ontario’s private retail recreational cannabis stores.

The hours “will provide retailers with the flexibility to respond to local market conditions and consumer demands,” the provincial government said in a news release.

It is unclear if every LCBO store will operate under the expanded hours or if it will be a select number of outlets. LCBO has told CityNews those details will only be revealed once the Doug Ford government officially announces the expansion on Thursday.

Right now, most LCBO stores in Toronto close at 9 p.m., with several closing at 10 p.m. and a few already closing at 11 p.m.

It’s expected that the hours will start in April, the same time the cannabis stores are planned to open.

The Beer Store will also be able to be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. if it so chooses.

