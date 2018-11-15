Icy roads prompt travel alert in northeast North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — A travel alert is out for parts of northeastern North Dakota because of icy roads.

The state Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol issued the alert Thursday afternoon. Cities include Grand Forks, Drayton, Lakota, Cooperstown and surrounding areas.

A travel alert means motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be aware of rapidly changing conditions.

Motorists should use caution when driving throughout the night as wet roads will become icy as temperatures drop. Drivers should reduce their speed and drive according to conditions.

The Associated Press