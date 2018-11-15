Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ex-minister: end of Cuban doctor program to hurt Brazil
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2018 12:16 pm EST
RIO DE JANEIRO — A former Brazilian health minister who helped create a program that brought Cuban doctors to underserved areas is warning that the end of the program will have a big impact in Latin America’s largest nation.
The Cuban government on Wednesday said it would end the program after Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said it could only continue if several conditions were met. Bolsonaro campaigned in part on promises to take a hard line against left-leaning governments.
In a phone interview Thursday, former Health Minister Alexandre Padilha said the decision would leave millions of Brazilians without access to doctors.
Padilha said Cuban doctors were in 2,800 cities and towns and the program was established in Brazil in 2013 because local doctors couldn’t be found for many positions.
The Associated Press
