DHS replacement will face same border challenges

by Colleen Long And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2018 12:20 am EST
FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks during a roundtable on immigration policy with President Donald Trump at Morrelly Homeland Security Center, in Bethpage, N.Y. President Donald Trump has soured on Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and she is expected to leave her job as soon as this week. That's according to two people who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — Kirstjen Nielsen’s eventual replacement at the Department of Homeland Security may end up a better fit personally for President Donald Trump. But that doesn’t mean the administration will have it any easier trying to get around immigration law and court challenges that thwart the president’s hardline agenda.
A list of potential replacements has emerged, including a career lawman, two military officers, and former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement head Tom Homan — a tough-talker who echoes Trump’s border rhetoric.
Former Trump campaign adviser Barry Bennett says it’s a tough job and that a Homeland Security secretary has to balance the president’s desire for fewer illegal crossings with reality.
