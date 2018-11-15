David Hockney painting fetches record $90M at NYC auction

NEW YORK — A painting by the British artist David Hockney has fetched $90.3 million in New York, easily breaking the record for a work by a living artist sold at auction.

Hockney’s 1972 “Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)” was sold at Christie’s on Thursday night. It is one of the 81-year-old artist’s “pool paintings” and is considered one of his premier works.

The painting depicts two men — one swimming the breaststroke underwater, the other standing by the pool looking down. It has been long held by a private collector. The buyer was not immediately revealed.

The previous record for a work by a living artist was set by Jeff Koons’ “Balloon Dog,” which sold for $58.4 million in 2013.

The Associated Press