Chiefs-Rams Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES — KANSAS CITY (9-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-1)

Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE — Rams by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Kansas City 8-2-0, Los Angeles 4-5-1

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 7-4

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Rams, 34-7, Oct. 26, 2014

LAST WEEK — Chiefs beat Cardinals, 26-14; Rams beat Seahawks, 36-31

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chiefs No. 2, Rams No. 3

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (13), PASS (4).

CHIEFS Defence — OVERALL (29), RUSH (23), PASS (28).

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (2), PASS (5).

RAMS Defence — OVERALL (13), RUSH (24), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Marquee showdown was moved from Mexico City to LA Coliseum six days before game due to poor quality of field at Azteca Stadium. … First meeting in NFL history this late in season between two teams averaging 33 points per game. … Fifth meeting since 1970 between two teams with one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later. … Chiefs have scored 353 points, tops in NFL. Rams have 335, second in league. Only New Orleans (36.7) is averaging more points per game. … Kansas City has won six straight vs. Rams. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads NFL in yards passing (3,150). Rams QB Jared Goff is second (3,134). … Mahomes set Chiefs record with NFL-best 31st TD pass of season last week. Len Dawson had held record since 1964. … Mahomes has best TD-INT differential in NFL at plus-24 (31 TDs, 7 INTs). … Mahomes had streak of eight straight 300-yard passing games end last week vs. Cardinals. … Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins expected to play after missing last week with foot injury. He spent last season with Rams in role currently filled by Brandin Cooks. … RB Kareem Hunt leads NFL with 514 touches since last fumble. … Reigning NFL rushing champion Hunt became first player since Abner Haynes in 1960-61 with 1,000 yards rushing in first two seasons last week vs. Cardinals. … Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt has just 28 punts. … Andy Reid, Chiefs’ Los Angeles-born coach, needs two wins to match Marty Schottenheimer (205) for seventh in NFL history. Reid needs six to match Chuck Noll for sixth. … Chiefs DT Chris Jones has sack in six straight games. … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has career-best seven receiving TDs. … Chiefs LB Dee Ford has nine sacks this season. … Rams stayed in high-altitude Colorado Springs for week of prep even after game was moved. Team flew out families of players affected by wildfires back home in Thousand Oaks. … RB Todd Gurley leads NFL in scoring (108 points), yards rushing (988), carries (198), yards from scrimmage (1,390) and touchdowns (17). He has scored touchdown in 13 consecutive games, extending own franchise record. … Rams CB Marcus Peters spent first three NFL seasons with Chiefs before moving to LA last off-season. Rams LB Ramik Wilson also spent last three seasons with KC. … Rams DT Aaron Donald leads NFL with 12 1-2 sacks, already career best. … Fantasy tip: With Rams WR Cooper Kupp out for season with knee injury, his playing time could go to Josh Reynolds. Second-year pro has been stuck lower on depth chart, but already has two TD catches this season.

The Associated Press