Loading articles...

CFL will use extra on-field official to watch for illegal blows to quarterback

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League will add an extra official to the field for the rest of the playoffs to watch for any blows delivered to the head or neck of a quarterback.

The development comes after Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Brandon Bridge was hit late in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s West semifinal loss to Winnipeg. Bridge was rocked by a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jackson Jeffcoat, who was not penalized on the play.

In a release, the league says if the official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer.

The extra official will have no other responsibilities and cannot suggest or call a penalty for other infractions.

The Blue Bombers will visit the Calgary Stampeders in the West final. The Ottawa Redblacks will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the East crown.

The winners will square off in the Grey Cup on Nov. 25 at Edmonton.

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.