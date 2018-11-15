2 Chilean tourists jailed for 2 years for killing Malaysian

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Two Chilean tourists accused of killing a man in Malaysia have been sentenced to two years in prison after they pleaded guilty to a reduced charge not amounting to murder.

Fernando Candia, 32, and Felipe Osiadacz, 28, were earlier charged with murdering a Malaysian on Aug. 4 last year shortly after arriving in Malaysia.

Their lawyer, Venkateswari Alagendra, says prosecutors offered a lesser charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. She says the men decided to plead guilty to that after considering all options but “maintaining their innocence to murder.”

She said Thursday the court sentenced them to two years in prison from the day of their arrest, which means they could be released as early as next month.

