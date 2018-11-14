Williams, Allen, Delpit give SEC 3 Nagurski Trophy finalists

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alabama nose tackle Quinnen Williams, Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen and LSU safety Grant Delpit give the Southeastern Conference three of the five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy given to the nation’s top defensive player.

The other finalists announced Wednesday were Michigan linebacker Devin Bush and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

The Nagurski Trophy is chosen by the Football Writers Association of America. The winner will be announced Dec. 3 at the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

Williams has 14 tackles for loss, including five sacks, for No. 1 Alabama. Allen leads the SEC with 15 1/2 tackles for loss. Delpit leads LSU in interceptions (five) and tackles for loss (9 1/2).

Bush is the leading tackle for the top defence in the country. Wilkins has 10.5 tackles for loss, including three sacks.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press