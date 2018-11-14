Uruguay lawmakers Ok entry of US planes, soldiers for summit

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Uruguayan lawmakers approved legislation Wednesday allowing eight U.S. aircraft and up to 400 American military personnel and civilians into the South American country to provide security for a Group of 20 Summit of world leaders in neighbouring Argentina.

The law, which was passed by a large majority in the Chamber of Deputies, authorizes the entry into Uruguay of three fuel cargo aircraft, two transport aircraft and three AWACS planes as well the crews and support personnel.

The legislation was needed under Uruguay’s constitution to permit foreign troops into the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be among the international leaders who attend the Nov. 30-Dec.1 meeting in Buenos Aires. The G20 is composed of 19 countries and the European Union.

The Associated Press