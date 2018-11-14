UC Santa Barbara dominates D-III Cal Lutheran 88-32

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Ami Lakoju scored 16 points, Amadou Sow 15 and UC Santa Barbara dominated Cal State Lutheran Tuesday night, giving all 13 players some game time with 12 scoring.

The Gauchos (2-1) built a 10-0 lead in less than two minutes, were up 31-8 halfway through the opening period and it was 50-15 at halftime. UCSB shot 58 per cent from the floor (39 of 67) while Cal Lutheran made 9 of 57 shots for 16 per cent. The Gauchos dominated the paint, outscoring the Kingsmen 58-6 and owning a 53-29 rebounding edge.

Sow added seven rebounds, Sekou Toure eight and Zac Moore dished seven assists. UC Santa Barbara racked up 26 assists for the game, to Cal Lutheran’s seven.

Kyle Ferreira led the Division III Kingsmen with 16 points and Austin Cole scored six.

