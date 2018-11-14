Toronto police investigating alleged group assault at St. Michael’s College School

Toronto police have launched an investigation into an alleged group assault at St. Michael’s College School that students say was videotaped and circulated on social media.

“At this stage, given the nature of the allegations and the involvement of young people, we will not release anything further,” police said in a statement to CityNews.

Students at the high school at 1515 Bathurst Street told CityNews that video of the alleged incident was posted on multiple Instagram accounts before being removed. It was also circulating at school on student’s phones.

The school said it learned about two incidents and has expelled students.

One student said the incident took place inside a washroom in the school and that teachers were addressing the situation with students in class on Wednesday.

Police wouldn’t confirm where the alleged incident took place.

The student, who did not want to be identified, said he hasn’t personally seen the video, but it’s been described to him in graphic detail.

“The scenes that were happening from descriptions (are) very disturbing,” he said. “That should not be happening in any school setting. Especially St. Michael’s.”

CityNews has learned that the alleged assault involved members of various sports teams, as well as other students between the ages of 15 and 17.

Police began probing the alleged incident after CityNews received a tip and reached out to police for details.

The school released the following statement just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“This week, to our shock and dismay, we learned of two incidents that were in clear violation of our Student Code of Conduct. The school has zero tolerance for such behaviour.

The school administration promptly conducted an internal investigation, including meeting individually with the students involved and their parents. As a result, swift and decisive disciplinary action has taken place, including expulsions.

We are deeply sorry that these incidents occurred. From this unfortunate situation, we redouble our efforts to educate and promote respect for others in the school and in the community.”

