The Latest: Montana lawmakers choose House, Senate leaders

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Montana’s legislative caucuses (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Montana Republicans have picked their legislative leaders for the upcoming session with a focus on re-taking the governor’s office in 2020.

Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to return Scott Sales of Bozeman as Senate president for January’s session. House Republicans elected Greg Hertz of Polson as the new House speaker.

Republicans have majorities in both the House and Senate, meaning their members pick the top leadership posts.

Sales says his goals are to build on the successes of the 2017 session and lay the groundwork to win the governor’s office with Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock termed out.

Hertz won the top House position over Rep. Nancy Ballance of Hamilton.

House Democrats chose Rep. Casey Schreiner of Great Falls to be their caucus’ new minority leader. Senate Democrats are sticking with Sen. Jon Sesso of Butte to head their caucus.

___

9:55 a.m.

Republican lawmakers are gathering in Helena to choose a new state House speaker and decide whether to keep Senate President Scott Sales as that chamber’s leader for a second session.

Democrats will also choose a new House minority leader on Wednesday, and Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso is expected to keep his leadership position.

Republicans decide the top leadership posts because they have majorities in both the House and Senate.

The House speaker seat is open for the 2019 session that begins in January after the departure of the previous speaker, Republican Rep. Austin Knudsen of Culbertson.

Sales, a Bozeman Republican, is being challenged for the Senate presidency by Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas of Stevensville.

Legislators are scheduled to be in Helena through the end of the week for orientation.

