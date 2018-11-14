The Latest: Mexican man asks Supreme Court to stop execution

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Mexican citizen convicted for the sledgehammer killings of his wife and two children (all times local):

2 p.m.

A Mexican citizen on Texas death row for the sledgehammer killings of his wife and two children is waiting to see whether the U.S. Supreme Court or a federal judge will halt his execution.

Roberto Moreno Ramos is scheduled for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1992 South Texas slayings of his family members, whose bodies were found buried underneath the bathroom floor of their home.

His lawyer filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, one day after the attorney filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Both legal actions centre around Ramos’ claims that his trial lawyers failed to present any evidence about his mental illness and abusive childhood that could have persuaded jurors to spare his life.

___

12:56 a.m.

Attorneys for a Mexican citizen set to be executed in Texas for the sledgehammer killings of his wife and two children say his life should be spared because he’s a “bipolar, brain-injured” person who was severely abused as a child.

Roberto Moreno Ramos is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for the 1992 South Texas slayings of his family members, whose bodies were found buried underneath the bathroom floor of their home.

Ramos’ attorney says his trial lawyers failed to present any evidence about his mental illness and abusive childhood that could have persuaded jurors to spare his life.

Two appeals courts and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles have already turned down the 64-year-old inmate’s request to stop his execution.

Mexican officials also say Ramos’ execution should be stopped.

The Associated Press