The Latest: Dunleavy seeks halt of new regulations

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy says he will ask Gov. Bill Walker’s administration to halt the creation of any new regulations until the new administration is in place.

Dunleavy made the announcement at a Resource Development Council conference in Anchorage. He told reporters that Walker indicated he was willing to work with Dunleavy on the transition and was hopeful about Walker’s response.

Dunleavy, a Republican, takes office Dec. 3. He says he wants to further resource development and “reform regulations” in a way to help grow the economy.

Walker spokesman Austin Baird says Walker has no plans to implement new regulations that would restrict resource development.

___

4:10 p.m.

Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy has named a former director of Alaska’s Division of Oil and Gas to be his Natural Resources commissioner.

Corri Feige (FIGH-gee) has spent her career working in the energy sector, including as a geophysicist and consultant and in management-level positions.

Feige worked as director of the Division of Oil and Gas from April 2015 to October 2016. The division falls under the Department of Natural Resources.

During her tenure, the state maintained its push for more information from top North Slope companies on plans to support a future potential major gas sale. Gov. Bill Walker has been pursuing a major gas project.

Dunleavy made the announcement Wednesday in Anchorage. Feige’s appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.

She is married to former state Rep. Eric Feige of Chickaloon.

The Associated Press