3 suspects sought in random, violent north Toronto home invasion

Toronto police are looking for the public’s help in identifying three men in connection with a random, violent home invasion robbery.

In what police are calling an “unprovoked and totally random” attack, a 67-year-old man answered a knock at the door of his home in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Yonge Street at around 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 27.

The man was confronted by two suspects wearing construction vests, hard hats and dust masks, armed with firearms.

Police say the pair forced their way into the house and demanded money from the man before tying him up and assaulting him. The trio ransacked the house and fled without obtaining anything.

The victim was able to free himself and contact police. Police say he suffered “significant injuries” that required hospital treatment.

Police released surveillance video on Wednesday, which shows three suspects in the area a week before the actual home invasion took place as well as on the day of the attack.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s, approximately five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a yellow hard hat, yellow construction shirt and black pants.

The second suspect is described as black male, also in his mid-20s, around five feet six inches to five feet eight inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a white hard hat, yellow construction vest and black pants. He was also carrying a blue and white cooler.

The third suspect is described as male black and in his mid-20s, around five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches tall. He was also wearing a reflective construction vest with a hard hat.

There is also a fourth person of interest who was likely driving a dark grey or blue 2007 or 2008 Nissan Maxima that was parked on a side street, which was used by the suspects to flee the scene.