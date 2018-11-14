Loading articles...

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday’s Games

NHL

New Jersey 4 Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 Vancouver 2

Florida 2 Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 2 Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 6 Arizona 1

Washington 5 Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6 Montreal 2

Toronto 5 Los Angeles 1

San Jose 5 Nashville 4

AHL

San Antonio 5 Manitoba 0

Laval 6 Toronto 2

Stockton 5 Colorado 4 (OT)

NBA

Cleveland 113 Charlotte 89

Houston 109 Denver 99

Golden State 110 Atlanta 103

Wednesday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

AHL

W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 11 a.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

The Canadian Press

