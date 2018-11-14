Saudi-led airstrike kills 7 in contested Yemen port city

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has killed at least seven civilians in Yemen’s rebel-held port city of Hodeida.

The officials say the airstrike late Tuesday targeted a bus carrying civilians who were fleeing clashes, and that another four people were wounded.

The strike came a day after officials said an informal agreement had been reached to reduce hostilities following advances by the coalition, which has spent months trying to seize the key port.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The coalition has been battling Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since March 2015, in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press