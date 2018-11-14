IT upgrade causes longer than normal check-in at Pearson Wednesday

Travellers flying out of Pearson International Airport on Wednesday encountered slightly longer than normal check-in times.

In a tweet, airport officials said systems relating to check-in and baggage were in recovery mode this morning because of an IT upgrade.

Due to an IT upgrade, certain systems at Toronto Pearson are in recovery mode this morning. Expect slightly longer than normal check-in times. We apologize for the impact this may have on your journey and appreciate your patience. We are working hard to resolve the situation. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) November 14, 2018

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said the issue wa﻿s affecting a number of airlines at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

The agency also said it has a backup plan in place, but planes and passengers were still moving.

As of 7:30 a.m., Pearson officials were still working to clear the delay.

Travellers were being reminded to check their flight status.

The computer has been showing Temporarily Available for a while now. When we arrived at 4am, the monitors looked fine but shortly after, this pop up showed up pic.twitter.com/ny1xxRrz9z — aggressive @ fanfest (@Shenkena) November 14, 2018