IT upgrade causes longer than normal check-in at Pearson Wednesday

Travellers flying out of Pearson International Airport on Wednesday encountered slightly longer than normal check-in times.

In a tweet, airport officials said systems relating to check-in and baggage were in recovery mode this morning because of an IT upgrade.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said the issue wa﻿s affecting a number of airlines at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

The agency also said it has a backup plan in place, but planes and passengers were still moving.

As of 7:30 a.m., Pearson officials were still working to clear the delay.

Travellers were being reminded to check their flight status.

