'No limits:' Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

MONTREAL — Their motto is “no excuses, no limits,” and it’s a message the ILL-Abilities breakdance crew is taking all the way to the one of the country’s most prestigious ballet stages.

The crew of eight dancers with disabilities is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a show at Montreal’s Les Grand Ballets Canadiens.

Saturday’s show will feature a performance by the group as well as dance-offs featuring dancers with disabilities and those without.

Group founder Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli says that much like hip-hop dancing, the show is all about creativity and showcasing a performer’s unique abilities.

The Montrealer, who suffers from a neuromuscular disorder that affects his bones and joints, proves the point by using his crutches and upper-body strength to create unique mid-air breakdance moves.

He says Saturday’s performance will be the first time all eight of the breakdance crew’s members — who are from six different countries — will perform together on the same stage.

The Canadian Press