No. 6 Oklahoma dismisses OL Moore for violating team rules

NORMAN, Okla. — Offensive lineman Tramonda Moore has been dismissed from No. 6 Oklahoma for violating team rules.

The school made the announcement in a news release Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 322-pound Moore never played for the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12).

He originally committed to Oklahoma State, but instead attended Independence Community College (Kan.) to gain eligibility. The Oklahoma City native was a four-star recruit according to Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.

Rivals called him the No. 2 junior college offensive line prospect in the nation.

