No. 11 Michigan State forward Nick Ward leaves game injured

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nick Ward is out with an injury, leaving No. 11 Michigan state without one of its top players in a closely contested game against Louisiana-Monroe.

Ward went down midway through the first half Wednesday night and pounded the court with both fists. He got up on his own and hobbled off the court, trying to keep weight off his right leg, and did not return in the first half.

Ward had four points, three rebounds and a block in five minutes.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points, ranking second, and a team-high 7.5 rebounds. He returned to school for his junior season after initially putting his name in the NBA draft.

The Associated Press