New allegations that Colombia prosecutor covered up bribes

BOGOTA — A dramatic recording from beyond the grave is feeding allegations that Colombia’s chief prosecutor tried to cover up bribery payments that were part of Latin America’s biggest corruption scandal. It’s prompting calls for his resignation.

Nestor Martinez was a legal counsel to a banking group when the recording was made. It shows him browbeating an auditor who reported finding likely bribe payments in a $2 billion highway project.

The Noticias Uno television program says auditor Jorge Pizano gave it the recording on the condition it not be aired until his death. Authorities initially said Pizano died last week of a heart attack. But that’s under review because Pizano’s son died soon after from exposure to cyanide contained in a bottle of flavoured water found on his father’s desk.

Joshua Goodman, The Associated Press