Mana to be honoured as Latin Grammys' Person of the Year

LAS VEGAS — Mexican rock band Mana will be honoured in a star-studded tribute concert in Las Vegas in the eve of the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony.

A variety of stars will perform some of the band’s hits Wednesday to honour Mana’s selection as the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year.

Mana has won six Latin Grammys and four Grammys. Their greatest hits include “Vivir Sin Aire,” ”Cuando los Angeles Lloran” and “Rayando el Sol.”

Lead vocalist Fher Olvera, drummer Alex Gonzalez, guitarist Sergio Vallin and bass player Juan Calleros will be recognized for the band’s achievements and contributions to the Latino community and support of environmental protection and human rights causes.

Previous recipients of the honour include Shakira, Ricky Martin and Carlos Santana.

Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press



