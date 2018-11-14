Loading articles...

Keepers of JFK legacy hoping to show words count on Twitter

BOSTON — President John F. Kennedy helped inspire a nation to land a man on the moon — but he never got the chance to tweet about it.

That’s changing.

The JFK Library Foundation has launched a new project they’re calling “Words Count” that takes quotes from the nation’s 35th president and tweets them out using the @JohnFKennedy Twitter handle. The account features exact quotations said or written by Kennedy as president.

The goal is to use a 21st century medium to pass the baton of Kennedy’s soaring oratory to a new generation who only know him from history books and news clips.

Foundation officials won’t say if the project is also a swipe at President Donald Trump’s more bombastic use of social media, leaving it to readers to draw any conclusions.

Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

