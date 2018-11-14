Loading articles...

Ivanauskas powers Colgate past D-III Nazareth, 84-68

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Rapolas Ivanauskas posted a double-double and Colgate picked up its sixth straight win at home with an 86-68 win over Division III Nazareth in a Central New York Classic contest Wednesday night.

Ivanauskas scored a career-high 30 points with 12 rebounds to help power the Raiders to their third win in four starts. The 6-foot-10 forward averages almost 16 points and more than 11 rebounds per game.

Colgate is off to its best start to a season since it went 4-0 in the 2007-08 season.

Jordan Burns, who put up 30 points in the home opener against Monmouth and entered the game averaging 19 points per game, had just six points on 3-of-9 shooting but dished five assists. As a team Colgate shot 35 of 68 (51.5 per cent)

Cody Green and Tyler Stenglein each had 15 points to lead the Golden Flyers.

The Associated Press

