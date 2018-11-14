Illinois State rallies late, tops Chicago State 75-71

NORMAL, Ill. — Keyshawn Evans and Phil Fayne scored key late baskets off turnovers as Illinois State finished on a 13-3 run to rally past Chicago State 75-71 Tuesday night.

Milik Yarbrough led the Redbirds (3-1) with 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting and seven assists, Fayne added 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting and blocked three shots. Josh Jefferson tossed in 13 points and Evans six.

Chicago State (0-4) was led by Cameron Bowles’ 19 points and nine rebounds. The Cougars used a 13-0 run to grab a 68-62 lead with about four minutes remaining.

Evans stole the ball and raced for a layup to cut the gap to 68-66. Yarbrough dropped a 3-pointer to tie at it 70-70 and Fayne followed with a steal and a fast-break layup, lifting ISU into the lead for good at 72-70 with 1:22 remaining.

The Associated Press