Huitema lifts Canada over Colombia 3-0 at women's under-17 World Cup

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Captain Jordyn Huitema opened scoring in the 77th minute as Canada surged to a 3-0 win over Colombia on Wednesday to open up the women’s under-17 World Cup.

Both sides struggled to find any attacking rhythm in the first half, but the match came to life in the second half.

Midfielder Caitlin Shaw’s strike off the crossbar early in the second half was indication that the Canadians were starting to find their groove.

She then set up Huitema off a set piece, whipping in a corner kick to find the head of Canada’s captain in the penalty area. The towering forward rose above her markers to finish from close range past Lugo.

Andersen Williams and Jessica De Filippo added the punctuation mark on the evening for Canada with two close-range finishes to bring their team all three points.

The Canadians next play on Saturday when they take on South Korea.

The Canadian Press