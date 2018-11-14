Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Guatemalan tennis player banned 2 years for match-fixing
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2018 5:46 am EST
LONDON — Guatemalan player Christopher Diaz-Figueroa has been banned from tennis for two years for match-fixing.
The Tennis Integrity Unit, which handles corruption cases in the sport, says the 28-year-old Diaz-Figueroa admitted to match-fixing at an ITF tournament in Prague in 2017, where he lost in the first round.
Diaz-Figueroa also had an extra year ban and $5,000 fine suspended for three years.
Diaz-Figueroa hit a career-high ranking of 326th in 2011 but is now down in 723rd. He has won five ITF singles titles in the lower-level Futures events and is the most successful Davis Cup player ever for Guatemala, with a career 41-21 record.
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
The Associated Press
