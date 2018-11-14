Dozens of migrants refuse to leave container ship in Libya

MISRATA, Libya — Dozens of migrants have barricaded themselves in a container ship in the Libyan port city of Misrata and refuse to disembark, saying Libya is too dangerous for them.

Loaded with cars, the ship was already bound for Misrata when it picked up 93 migrants late on Friday and continued to sail to its destination. Two of the migrants on board agreed to leave with the Libyan coast guard, but the others refused, saying Libya was deadly for migrants and they wanted to go to Europe.

They have been in the Misrata port ever since, with the captain and crew taking refuge on the upper decks.

One of the migrants, a man from South Sudan reached by The Associated Press on the ship, vowed to reach Europe or die trying.

The Associated Press