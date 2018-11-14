Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Childs' double-double leads BYU past Northwestern St. 82-57
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2018 12:19 am EST
PROVO, Utah — Yoeli Childs scored 18 points and collected 15 rebounds and BYU beat Northwestern State 82-57 on Tuesday night.
Laterrance Reid’s jumper brought Northwestern State within 20-19 before Connor Harding buried a 3-pointer, Childs threw down a dunk and Jashire Hardnett buried a 3 as part of an 8-0 BYU run. The Cougars closed out the first half with a 10-0 run, led 42-25 at intermission and were never threatened. BYU started the second half with another 8-0 run for a 25-point lead.
BYU shot 48 per cent from the field to Northwestern State’s 31 per cent.
Dalton Nixon started and tied a career high with 15 points for BYU. Connor Harding’s 11 points and Gavin Baxter’s four blocks were also career bests.
Ishmael Lane scored 18 points for the Demons, John Norvel scored 13 and Larry Owns added 12.
