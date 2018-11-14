Loading articles...

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario's League 1, looks to develop talent there

Johnny Misley, CEO of Ontario Soccer, left to right, David Clanachan, commissioner of Canadian Premier League and Dino Rossi, League1 Ontario commissioner pose in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario's League 1 and plans to use the feeder league to help develop talent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canadian Premier League *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and plans to use the feeder league to help develop talent.

The new pro circuit says League 1 will become an “an integral part of the CPL,” providing future opportunities for players “who are not quite ready, to further develop their skills and find success in the professional game.”

Founded in 2014, League 1 started with a 10-team men’s division. It has grown to 17 men’s and 13 women’s teams.

The Canadian Premier League is slated to kick off next spring with seven teams.

 

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.