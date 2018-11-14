Longtime spokesman Brad Ross leaving the TTC

He’s been the face of TTC delays for a decade but now TTC spokesman Brad Ross is moving on.

Ross confirmed on Wednesday that he will returning to City Hall to become the chief communications officer for the City of Toronto.

“I am thrilled to be returning to City Hall and to work with a team of communications professionals committed to making a difference for the people of Toronto,” Ross said in a statement.

“No order of government touches our daily lives more than the municipal government; it matters a lot. As a communicator, the opportunity to engage with the city I’ve lived in all my life is very exciting. I can’t wait to get started.

“I will miss my colleagues and friends at the TTC, of course. The expertise, innovation and commitment to public service each brings to their job is an immense sense of pride for everyone at the TTC. Toronto is lucky to have them.”

Before he became the TTC’s first ever director of communications in 2008, Ross served as the manager of media relations and issues management at the City of Toronto for eight years.

“Brad brings a wealth of experience to lead our professional communications staff in the development of internal and external communications strategies, public education campaigns, digital outreach and more,” city manager Chris Murray said in a statement.

“He is a champion of best practices, has deep relationships with the media, can capably manage emerging situations and will be a great steward of the city’s brand. I’m elated to have him return to the city in this key leadership role.”

Ross will begin his new position in January 2019.