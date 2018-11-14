Loading articles...

Trio promotes dialogue around climate change and oil sands

Last Updated Nov 14, 2018 at 9:20 am EST

The Syncrude oil sands extraction facility is reflected in a tailings pond near the city of Fort McMurray, Alberta on June 1, 2014. Canada would have to cut its emissions almost in half over the next 12 years to meet the stiffer targets dozens of international climate change experts say is required to prevent catastrophic climate changes from the planet getting too warm. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says there will be irreversible changes and the entire loss of some ecosystems if the world doesn't take immediate and intensive action to cut greenhouse gas emissions far more than we are now. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

You’re likely a hypocrite when it comes to climate change. Yes, you. Doesn’t really matter who you are — if you’re demonizing the ecological destruction in Canada’s tar sands from the comfort of your air-conditioned home, you’re not helping the discussion. And the people doing that work don’t want to hear anything from you. On this issue like so many others, the left and right have become so divided that real dialogue is all but impossible. But what if we actually talked to one another over a beer?

That’s what Matt Hern and Am Johal (along with award-winning cartoonist Joe Sacco) set out to do when they left Vancouver and headed for the heart of the tar sands around Fort MacMurray. They didn’t go there to shame the people collecting paycheques from companies who are destroying the land, or to preach to them about carbon footprints fresh from hopping a plane and renting a giant truck. They went to talk, without judgement, and it turns out that opening a real dialogue still matters, and that when people from different ends of the environmental spectrum respect one another, all sorts of ideas can bubble to the surface.

THE BIG STORY PODCAST GUEST: Matt Hern, co-author, Global Warming and the Sweetness of Life: A Tar Sands Tale

