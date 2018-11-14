Loading articles...

Bar scores 20, Childs 15 for unbeaten Bradley in 73-65 win

PEORIA, Ill. — Koch Bar scored 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds as Bradley led all the way and defeated Jacksonville State 73-65 Wednesday night, getting off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Elijah Childs added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Braves, Darrell Brown 11 and Nate Kennell 10. Bradley owned a 31-26 edge on the boards — taking 25 off the defensive glass — holding Jacksonville State to 46-per cent shooting. Bradley shot 55-per cent for the game (26-47) and converted 17 of 23 free throws to Jacksonville State’s 5-of-9.

Detrick Mostella led the Gamecocks (0-3) with 13 points, Marlon Hunter 12 and Christian Cunningham 10 with nine rebounds. Jacksonville State came as close as six points, 56-50, on Hunter’s midrange jumper with six minutes remaining.

Bradley scored the next nine points over three minutes to close the door on Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press

