Woman struck by car near Sherbourne and Dundas

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was conscious and breathing when they arrived on scene.

The vehicle remained at the scene.

Dundas has been closed from Sherbourne to Parliament Street while police investigate.

TTC service on Dundas is detouring around the area.