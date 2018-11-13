'Time to move on:' Ceremony marks land deal for Lubicon Lake First Nation

LITTLE BUFFALO, Alta. — A ceremony in northern Alberta Tuesday marked the end to a decades-long fight for recognition that attracted international attention to the poverty of the Lubicon Lake First Nation.

The Lubicon were missed in treaty negotiations in the late 1800s and fought for 40 years for a land settlement that would bring much-needed housing, better education and health care.

Dignitaries from the federal and Alberta government were in Little Buffalo on Tuesday as Chief Billy-Joe Laboucan officially signed off on the deal in front of smiling band members who packed the community’s gym and applauded long and loud.

“It’s only appropriate that we’re here in Little Buffalo school because (what) we’re doing here today impacts all of these students, all of the children that are going to school here, all of the children that have yet to be born,” Laboucan said.

The Lubicon gained a global stage when they held a protest at the Calgary Olympics in 1988 and blockaded roads into the disputed area to draw attention to their plight. A United Nations committee and Amnesty International criticized Canada for its treatment of the First Nation.

Laboucan said people still talk about past disputes and things that happened in the community.

“That’s over. It’s time to move on and we have moved on.” he said. “I thank the people of Lubicon for being able to do that.”

After they were missed by British officials negotiating Treaty 8, the Lubicon spent decades in limbo, even after the federal government agreed in 1939 that they deserved title to their land.

The issue stagnated until the 1970s when oil and gas companies began carving through local traplines. By then, the Lubicon were so poor that diseases such as tuberculosis were a problem.

The deal includes about 245 square kilometres of land and $113 million to rebuild Little Buffalo.

Carolyn Bennett, federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, said no agreement can fully right the wrongs the Lubicon faced, but it is important to start making amends.

“Some may say that this has been a long time coming. That would be a gross understatement,” she said Tuesday. “This is not about patience. This is about the incredible persistence of your people to have your rights recognized and implemented.”

Bennett said the Lubicons’ fight awakened Canadians — and others — to the responsibility of recognizing inherent and treaty rights.

“Your fight became almost a talisman of what the fight for Indigenous rights was and meant, not only to Canada, but to the world.”

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said she remembers learning about the Lubicon when she was still a child.

“I thought about how kids from Lubicon Lake my own age must have felt knowing … that such a basic and obvious justice had been denied them and their parents, and their grandparents, and so many who came before them.”

One woman said after the ceremony that she had moved away for a few years when she was younger because conditions were so bad. She said she was living in a house that had black mould which made her baby sick.

But things have been improving in the last five years, she said, adding that she is grateful for the deal, even though she having trouble letting it sink in after so many years.

Laboucan said in an earlier interview that the real work is just beginning. The settlement money is already tagged for essentials such as decent housing, a new school and an elders care facility.

Laboucan credited former chief Bernard Ominayak for his advocacy that let companies know the Lubicon had an interest in the land and discouraged them from working there.

It was Ominayak who led the protest at the 1988 Winter Games.

“If that hadn’t been the case, we wouldn’t be here,” said Laboucan. “A lot of credit has to go to previous chief Bernard Ominayak and council, and all the chiefs before him.”

Ominayak did not appear to be at Tuesday’s signing.

— Follow Bob Weber @row1960 on Twitter

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press







