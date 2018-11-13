TDSB unveils action plan as students’ well-being declines

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says it has an action plan to deal with the decline in mental and emotional well-being and a host of other problems identified by its students.

More than 220,000 students and parents took part in the 2017 census, which focused on how students feel in their schools, their relationships with peers and teachers, their physical health and their emotional well-being.

Although most students reported feeling accepted and safe in school, the number was smaller than in the last survey in 2011-2012.

There was a decline in students who reported being physically active and healthy, while they got less sleep on school nights and spent more time using their devices. More students than before felt nervous or stressed and worried about their school marks.

Read more findings from the report here.

“Knowing who our students are, how they feel about school and themselves and what their needs are is critical to our ability to develop learning environments, opportunities and supports that are relevant and beneficial,” said TDSB Director John Malloy.

“Responding to their voices is key and we will continue to involve students in conversations and planning to ensure their learning is engaging and leads to improved outcomes.”

The TDSB said it has developed a multi-year plan to deal with the problems identified in the report, including helping schools develop action plans, as well as doing more equity and anti-racism work.

It also plans to bring specialized resources closer to schools, including mental health leads, social workers and psychologists.

“Every student deserves a great education and student well-being and learning must be at the centre of every decision,” TDSB Chair Robin Pilkey.

“This data is valuable for us to make informed decisions that will support students in meaningful ways that directly supports their achievement and well-being.”