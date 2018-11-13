Savannah State pulls away from Tennessee Tech, 97-83

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Adam Saeed and Zaquavian Smith combined to score 44 points and Savannah State picked up its second win at home, pulling away from winless Tennessee Tech down the stretch to take a 97-83 victory on Tuesday night.

Tennessee Tech got within four points on a layup by Courtney Alexander II with 2:08 left in the first half, but Romani Hansen answered with a layup and the Tigers went into intermission with a six-point lead.

Hunter Vick hit a 3-pointer to get the Golden Eagles within seven with 16:03 left in the game, but Smith hit from deep to make it a 10-point lead and spark an 11-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Saeed came off the bench to score 24 points and lead Savannah State (2-2), hitting 9 of 14 from the field. Smith added 20 points, pulled down five rebounds and dished out five assists. Tyrel Harper added 19 points.

Hunter Vick and Micaiah Henry scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Golden Eagles (0-3).

The Associated Press