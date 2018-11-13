Loading articles...

Province to allow police to administer naloxone without SIU probe

A small bottle of the opiate overdose treatment drug, naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan is displayed THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mel Evans

Premier Doug Ford and his government are amending regulations to allow police to administer naloxone to those suspected of suffering an overdose without being subject to an SIU investigation.

The practice of the SIU investigating deaths involving police administration of naloxone was met with resistance from the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police in January.

More to come

