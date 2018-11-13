Nwora, Williams power Louisville easily past Southern 104-54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 20 points as Louisville easily dominated Southern 104-54 Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (2-0) never trailed as they shot 58.2 per cent. Nwora, a sophomore forward, came off the bench and scored 15 points in the first half. He provided an immediate spark, scoring a layup off a Jaguars turnover just two seconds after checking in. He later got frontcourt steals on consecutive possessions that he turned into back-to-back dunks, the latter of which made it 21-9 with 11:32 remaining.

Louisville kept pulling away throughout the game, leading by as much as 53 points in the final minute. Coach Chris Mack used 13 players, with 12 of the Cardinals scoring.

Malik Williams also came off the bench to post a career-high with 17 points for the Cardinals.

Aaron Ray led the Jaguars (0-3) with 14 points and eight rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Southern: Facing its third major conference foe in a week, the Jaguars again struggled as they shot just 39.1 per cent and committed 23 turnovers. They also had a hard time keeping up with bigger, more athletic Cardinals. By halftime, Southern committed 21 fouls, with two players picking up four each. The Jaguars finished getting whistled for 39 fouls. Three players fouled out, with four more drawing four each.

Louisville: The Cardinals looked much more at ease Tuesday after struggling to put Nicholls State away in coach Mack’s debut last Thursday. That may have been due partly to the size advantage Louisville enjoyed over the Jaguars, who did not start anyone taller than 6-foot-7. Louisville outrebounded Southern 37-22 and enjoyed a 38-20 scoring advantage in the paint.

UP NEXT

Southern travels to Fairfax, Va., for a Saturday game at George Mason as part of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Louisville concludes a three-game, season-opening homestand on Friday when it hosts Vermont.

Steve Bittenbender, The Associated Press