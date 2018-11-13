Mom of Utah shooting victim: Gun owner should be prosecuted

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A photograph of University of Utah student and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus is projected on the video board before the start of an NCAA college football game between Oregon and Utah Saturday Nov. 10, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SALT LAKE CITY — The mother of a University of Utah track athlete who was fatally shot by a sex offender parolee she had briefly dated says the person who loaned him the gun should be prosecuted.
Jill McCluskey made the comment in a tweet Tuesday in which she said “it is a great responsibility to own a gun.”
The 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey of Pullman, Washington, was killed on Oct. 22 by Melvin Rowland in a University of Utah parking lot in Salt Lake City.
University police chief Dale Brophy said on Oct. 25 that an acquaintance let Rowland use a gun after Rowland said his girlfriend wanted to learn to shoot. Brophy said the person had been duped and was co-operating with investigators and not facing charges at that time.
University of Utah spokesman Chris Nelson said nothing has changed and that the investigation is ongoing.