Molson matches career high with 25, Canisius beats Bucknell
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2018 9:47 pm EST
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Takal Molson matched his career high with 25 points as Canisius opened the season by holding off Bucknell for an 82-73 win on Tuesday night.
Canisius took an early lead and was up 48-32 at the break. The Bison had an 18-4 run to close to 63-57 with 7:29 remaining in the game. Molson drove for a layup and later sank two free throws to open the margin to 67-57. Bucknell stayed close but could not catch the Golden Griffins.
Molson also finished with seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Isaiah Reese had 15 points and Malik Johnson added 11 for Canisius, which nailed 46 per cent (10-22) of its shots from distance.
Jimmy Sotos led the way for Bucknell (1-2) with 23 points, hitting 5 of 7 from long range, and six rebounds. Kimbal Mackenzie was 4 of 9 from beyond the arc to total 16 points with Paul Newman adding 13 points while grabbing seven rebounds and blocking four shots.
