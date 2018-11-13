Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following a big plunge led by technology stocks the day before.

Technology stocks were among the biggest gainers in early trading Tuesday. Microsoft climbed 1.3 per cent.

Advance Auto Parts climbed 7.7 per cent after reporting strong results and raising its forecast.

The S&P 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,740.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 55 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 25,445. The Nasdaq composite added 67 points, or 1 per cent, to 7,271.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.17 per cent.