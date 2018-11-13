Man arrested after 20 undeclared firearms seized at Rainbow Bridge

Twenty undeclared firearms have been seized and one man has been arrested at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the weapons seizure and arrest on Tuesday — a joint effort between Canadian and U.S. agencies.

The agency says a vehicle was referred for further examination at the Rainbow Bridge on Oct. 16.

During the examination, officers found 20 undeclared handguns hidden inside an “after-market compartment” in the vehicle.

Marquise Tariff Watkins, 28, of Niagara Falls New York was arrested and charged by the CBSA with willful evasion, false statements and attempt to smuggle, all contrary to the Customs Act.

Niagara Regional Police Services were informed of the arrest and laid several additional charges.

Watkins is set to appear in a St. Catherine’s court on Wednesday.

The arrest is the second of its kind at a major border crossing in recent weeks. On Oct. 31, 25 handguns were found concealed in the gas tank of a car at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie.