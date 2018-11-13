Loading articles...

Man arrested after 20 undeclared firearms seized at Rainbow Bridge

Last Updated Nov 13, 2018 at 5:02 pm EST

A Canadian Border Securities Agency officer is seen in an undated file photo.

Twenty undeclared firearms have been seized and one man has been arrested at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the weapons seizure and arrest on Tuesday — a joint effort between Canadian and U.S. agencies.

The agency says a vehicle was referred for further examination at the Rainbow Bridge on Oct. 16.

During the examination, officers found 20 undeclared handguns hidden inside an “after-market compartment” in the vehicle.

Marquise Tariff Watkins, 28, of Niagara Falls New York was arrested and charged by the CBSA with willful evasion, false statements and attempt to smuggle, all contrary to the Customs Act.

Niagara Regional Police Services were informed of the arrest and laid several additional charges.

Watkins is set to appear in a St. Catherine’s court on Wednesday.

The arrest is the second of its kind at a major border crossing in recent weeks. On Oct. 31, 25 handguns were found concealed in the gas tank of a car at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie.

||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.