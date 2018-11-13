Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Louisiana Tech muscles its way past Harding, 89-58
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2018 11:03 pm EST
RUSTON, La. — Mubarak Muhammed scored a career-high 17 points off the bench and Anthony Duruji scored 16 and Louisiana Tech beat Division II-member Harding 89-58 on Tuesday night.
Muhammed also grabbed eight rebounds in just 17 minutes of play. Louisiana Tech is off to a 3-0 start for the third time in the last four seasons.
Louisiana Tech used its size and outscored Harding 54-16 in the paint, 16-0 on second-chance points and had a 46-23 rebound advantage.
Ra’Shawn Langston scored 11 points, Exavian Christon and JaColby Pemberton each scored 10 for Louisiana Tech. In off the bench, Langston hit a 3 and had a 3-point play to spark a 13-0 run. The Bulldogs led 51-26 at halftime and connected on 51 per cent of its shots (22 of 43) in the first half.
Gabriel Divic led Division II Harding with 17 points and Tyler Roth scored 10.
The Associated Press
