LA Rams designate WR Pharoh Cooper to return from IR
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 13, 2018 6:47 pm EST
LOS ANGELES — Receiver Pharoh Cooper will return to practice this week with the Los Angeles Rams after being sidelined since the season opener by an injured ankle.
The Rams on Tuesday designated Cooper to return from injured reserve. He is eligible to return to the 53-man roster after spending eight weeks on IR.
Cooper was an All-Pro who made the Pro Bowl as a kick returner last season. He has been a backup receiver for the Rams, but they could need him in the passing game after Cooper Kupp suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
The Rams (9-1) host Kansas City on Monday. They will spend the week practicing in Colorado Springs even though they no longer need to prepare for Mexico City’s altitude.
___
More AP NFL: www.apnews.com/NFL and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Associated Press
